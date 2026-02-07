Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loam's avatar
Loam
1h

Invited by a friend to visit a rich and vast market in Athens, Diogenes was asked after the visit what he thought of the experience. Diogenes replied that he was truly surprised by... the number of things he didn't need!

Reply
Share
dale ruff's avatar
dale ruff
1h

Yes, psychopaths are rewarded by the current system of haves and have nots. Solution: revolution to create basic equality, none rich, none poor. Needless to say, the have's do not agree. We don't need their agreement, but they, all helpless as a limp dick in a whorehouse, absolutely need us. So we can defeat them simply by doing nothing. A general strike can take down the most powerful dictatorship without violence if the people are united. So basic step: seek ways to overcome disagreements and wedge issues and unite for the greater good of taking down the plutocrats and creating a society based on human needs and our evolutionary legacy as discovered by both archeologists and neuroscientist of inherited trust, sharing, altruism, and cooperation. In other words, the world we must replace the plutocracy of haves and have nots with is a world that liberate us from our alienation and realigns us with our evolutioanry inheritance as sharing and peaceful people, thriving on sharing. It begins by deconstructing the concept of property which creates a world of haves and have nots. The end vision is a world of haves, sharing the bounty of our labors in equality, the taking back of the long stolen commons that belongs to all, or rather, to none.

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture