Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3hEdited

*Especially* don't listen to NPR, glib and smooth, using big words and an educated tone.

"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing."

Malcolm X

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
3h

How's this for fake and stupid:

“They called & they want to make a deal”.

The delusions of a demented reality-show TV host.

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