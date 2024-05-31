I publish a print version of my work once a month called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is called “The Nightmare In Gaza Continues”, and is now available to order in print or download in pay-what-you-want digital.

Nearly eight months in, and the waking nightmare of the US-backed genocide in Gaza shows no signs of stopping. The only ray of light in this unspeakably dark chapter of human history is that people around the world are beginning to awaken from the imperial propaganda matrix like never before, and are taking a stand against the war machine in ways that are making our rulers extremely nervous.

The cover of this issue features a painting of Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda, whose existence personifies that small hopeful ray of light in the darkness more than anybody else I can think of.

Contents:

There Was A Time … 5

Opposing The War Machine Is Cool Again, And The Empire’s Getting Nervous … 6

Why Celebrities Aren’t Speaking Up About Gaza … 8

Israel’s Defenders Talk So Much About Feelings Because They Can’t Talk About Facts … 10

I Oppose Israel’s Atrocities In Gaza Because I’m Not A Psychopath … 12

Opposing Every War But The Current One, Supporting Civil Rights But Never Right Now … 14

Empire Managers Explain Why This New Protest Movement Scares Them … 17

The Bizarre Gymnastics Of The Gaza Aid Pier … 20

The ‘Antisemitism’ Moral Panic Has Officially Jumped The Shark … 22

CNN Compares Campus Protesters To Nazis In Stunning Propaganda Segment … 24

Remember, All This Fascism Would Feel Way More Fascismy Under Trump … 26

Opposing The Gaza Genocide While Supporting Biden Is A Dishonest, Nonsensical Position … 28

It Is Everyone’s Responsibility To Help Save Gaza … 30

Gen Z Just Might Save The World … 32

Don’t Let Them Numb You To What’s Happening In Gaza … 34

It’s Not Unusual That We’re Being Lied To, It’s Unusual That People Are Noticing … 36

Just Seeing Through The Propaganda Isn’t Enough — We’ve Got To Open Our Hearts As Well … 39

The Empire Doesn’t Hide Its Worst Deeds, It Just Manipulates How People Think About Them … 41

The Destruction Of Gaza SHOULD Be Radicalizing People … 43

Gaza Shows Us The Difference Between Evil Autocracies And Free Democracies … 45

Using A Fictional Antisemitism Crisis To Support A Real Genocide … 47

Protest And Dissent Can Absolutely Push The Empire To Retreat On Gaza … 50

When Opposing Genocide Is Seen As Radical, Radicalism Becomes A Moral Imperative … 52

When Your Rulers Ignore Voters But Are Terrified Of Protesters, That Tells You Something … 54

If The Mainstream Worldview Was Accurate, Gaza Wouldn’t Be Burning … 56

I Criticize The US Power Alliance Because It’s The Most Destructive Force On Earth … 58

The US Empire Deliberately Stokes Hatred And Violence In The Middle East … 60

The Problem Isn’t Civil Disobedience, It’s Civil Obedience … 62

If You Can’t Even Elect A Candidate Who’ll End A Genocide, How Real Is Your “Democracy”? … 64

Meanwhile, We’re Still WAY Too Close To Nuclear Armageddon … 66

Like So Much Else, The Fuss Over ‘International Law’ Is Really About Narrative Control … 68

It’s Actually Amazing How Stupid The Propaganda Is Getting … 70

Israel Massacres Children, Which The Western Press Says Is Fine … 72

The US Is Discrediting All Arguments For Why It Should Lead The World … 74

Mass Slaughtering Civilians To Stop Terrorism … 77

Gaza Asks Us A Question About What Kind Of Future We Want To Have … 80

