This month’s issue features a painting based on a photo from Palestinian journalist Moaz Abutaha, and it’s titled “Never Forget What They Did To Gaza.” Because we must never, ever let anyone forget.

I will spend the rest of my life reminding the world what these bastards did to Gaza. No matter what happens and regardless of how this thing plays out, I will never, ever let anyone forget how the empire inflicted all these months of horror upon all those innocent people.

The US-centralized western empire has demonstrated that it must cease to exist. The apartheid state of Israel has demonstrated that it must be dismantled. There is no coming back from this. Their crimes are unforgivable, and will never be forgotten.

“Anti-Zionism Is Anti-Semitism” … 3

It Was Never About Hostages. It Was Never About Hamas. … 4

Israel Will Even Persecute Palestinians For Simply Talking To Journalists … 5

Waking Up From The Nightmare Of Western Civilization … 7

Trump Backs Down On Yemen While India Bombs Pakistan … 8

Israel Really Is As Evil As It Looks … 10

India-Pakistan Ceasefire, And Other Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix … 12

It Is Freakish And Insane How Our Society Averts Its Gaze From Gaza … 14

Multiple Western Press Outlets Have Suddenly Pivoted Hard Against Israel … 16

How To Make Your Mind Harder For The Propagandists To Manipulate … 18

Israel Admits It Bombed A Hospital To Kill A Journalist For Doing Journalism … 20

Never, Ever Let Anyone Forget What They Did To Gaza … 22

Imagine If Gaza Was Jewish And The People Bombing It Were Muslims … 23

Prostate Cancer Has A Right To Exist. Biden’s Tumor Has A Right To Defend Itself. … 24

You Are Already Fully Qualified To Oppose The Genocide In Gaza … 26

Israeli Officials Explain Balancing Act Between Overt Genocide And Maintaining Western Support … 28

The World Cannot Know True Peace Until We Have Reckoned With What We Did To Gaza … 30

Israel Is A Uniquely Evil Society … 31

The Western Media Brought Gaza To This Point … 33

Thoughts On The Israeli Embassy Staff Killings … 34

Today’s Hitler Says “Free Palestine” Is Today’s “Heil Hitler” … 36

If You Don’t Oppose The Gaza Holocaust, You’ve Been Wasting Your Life On This Planet … 37

It’s A Complete Lie To Say Gaza Can Have Peace If Hamas Surrenders … 38

This Dystopia Would Never Be Accepted Without Extensive Indoctrination … 40

Sorry If This Is Antisemitic But I Think It’s Wrong To Burn Children Alive … 41

If This Is What Israel Does, Then Israel Shouldn’t Exist … 42

Gaza’s Hospitals ARE The Target … 44

