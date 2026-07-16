The New Issue Of JOHNSTONE: At Least Lindsey Graham Is Dead
The new issue of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. This issue features a painting of deceased war slut Lindsey Graham.
Everything’s getting crazier and crazier, and the empire is getting more and more evil. But no matter what happens as the future unfolds, we’ll always have the fact that Lindsey Graham is dead now. No matter how ugly the world gets from here on out, that warmongering psychopath will still be dead.
I don’t know about you, but that’s enough to keep me going for a while. That will brighten any day, no matter how dark. For the last few days whenever my husband and I see something bad in the news, we look over at each other and say “Well, at least Lindsey Graham is dead.”
You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.
Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.
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Other Caitlin Johnstone stuff can be found here.
As with all my work, everything contained in this magazine is free to reuse, reproduce or republish in any way.
Contents
Well, At Least Lindsey Graham Is Dead … 4
Trump Supporters Are Pathetic Cucks, And Other Notes … 5
It’s A Race Between Revolutionary Consciousness And The Implementation Of Police Robots … 7
It’s Been Ten Years. It’s Time To Admit Bernie Sanders Was Wrong. … 9
The Cure For Despair Is Awe, Wonder, And Humility … 11
Today In Dystopia … 13
Manipulators Do Not Use Language The Same Way Normal People Do … 15
Empire Managers Invent Fake Threats So We Won’t Fight The Real Monsters … 18
The Gaza Ethnic Cleansing Agenda Continues To Roll Forward … 19
They Fearmonger About “Communism” Because They Can’t Oppose Real Problems … 21
Why I Hold Out Hope For Humanity … 23
They’re Still Pushing The Ethnic Cleansing Of Gaza … 25
We’re Expected To Remember October 7 But Never Ask Questions About It … 27
The Polite Kind Of Racism … 29
Blaming Ordinary People For The Ecocidal Consequences Of AI, And Other Notes … 31
True Spirituality Confronts The Abuses Of The Empire … 33
Some Guy Broke Into My House … 35
AI Won’t Save Us From The Need To End Capitalism … 36
Israelis Invaded Lebanon And Then Cried Victim When Their Soldiers Got Killed, And Other Notes … 37
Humans Create Empires For The Same Reason They Create Egos … 39
I Hope Iran Keeps Winning And The US Empire Keeps Losing … 41
The World’s First Trillionaire Is Not Your Friend, And Other Notes … 43
Under The Western Empire You Get Punished For Having A Conscience … 45
The Entire Human Species Has Been Turned Into A Profit-Generating Machine … 47
US Empire Managers View Iranian Sovereignty As An Act Of Aggression, And Other Notes … 49
The US Starts Wars On The Other Side Of The Planet And Then Claims “Self-Defense” … 51
How To Create A Custom News Feed Free From Algorithm Manipulation … 52
Blind Submission To Authority Is Caused By Bad Parenting … 53
Human Life Is So Much Harder Than It Needs To Be … 55
Israel Could Solve Its PR Problem By Simply Ceasing To Be Evil … 57
Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.
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So may more like him and more coming up the ranks. That's because we fund it and support it by paying taxes, using banker's money and ignoring most things that don't directly affect us. It's us who have to change. Killing to prevent killing hasn't worked for eons. Time to start something new. And that something is getting off their system while building alternatives at the same time. It cannot happen soon enough.
It is good that Graham is dead, his evil extinguished, but how sad that people feel uplifted by his death, as tho he were the cause and not yet another symptom of the underlying disease, which ironically, is lack of humanity, rooted in a system of haves and have nots, with wars used to protect and expand the property of the haves...and to add insult to cruelty, to express their hatred for anyone who would deny them their right to kill.
Here is what I feel about his death: nothing. I have no feelings other than glad he is gone but towards him, a dead man, I feel nothing because hating the dead only poisons ourselves.
What I hate is the way the media , liberal and reactionary alike, are treating his death as a great tragedy of a man "the likes of whom we will never see again." rather than what our honest emotion is likely to be: good riddance.
So I am hating the living, making a big fuss over a man who lived a lie and was a sadist and murderer. You can stop hating him...he's dead. Now focus that hatred where it might do some good, on all those in the media and politics who are pretending we have lost a good man. We have lost a bad man....and I still feeling nothing for him...because he is dead, but the lies being told about him are masking the wars and policies he promoted "with such a good sense of humor." Ugh.