The new issue of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. This issue features a painting of deceased war slut Lindsey Graham.

Everything’s getting crazier and crazier, and the empire is getting more and more evil. But no matter what happens as the future unfolds, we’ll always have the fact that Lindsey Graham is dead now. No matter how ugly the world gets from here on out, that warmongering psychopath will still be dead.

I don’t know about you, but that’s enough to keep me going for a while. That will brighten any day, no matter how dark. For the last few days whenever my husband and I see something bad in the news, we look over at each other and say “Well, at least Lindsey Graham is dead.”

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

Other Caitlin Johnstone stuff can be found here.

As with all my work, everything contained in this magazine is free to reuse, reproduce or republish in any way.

Contents

Well, At Least Lindsey Graham Is Dead … 4

Trump Supporters Are Pathetic Cucks, And Other Notes … 5

It’s A Race Between Revolutionary Consciousness And The Implementation Of Police Robots … 7

It’s Been Ten Years. It’s Time To Admit Bernie Sanders Was Wrong. … 9

The Cure For Despair Is Awe, Wonder, And Humility … 11

Today In Dystopia … 13

Manipulators Do Not Use Language The Same Way Normal People Do … 15

Empire Managers Invent Fake Threats So We Won’t Fight The Real Monsters … 18

The Gaza Ethnic Cleansing Agenda Continues To Roll Forward … 19

They Fearmonger About “Communism” Because They Can’t Oppose Real Problems … 21

Why I Hold Out Hope For Humanity … 23

They’re Still Pushing The Ethnic Cleansing Of Gaza … 25

We’re Expected To Remember October 7 But Never Ask Questions About It … 27

The Polite Kind Of Racism … 29

Blaming Ordinary People For The Ecocidal Consequences Of AI, And Other Notes … 31

True Spirituality Confronts The Abuses Of The Empire … 33

Some Guy Broke Into My House … 35

AI Won’t Save Us From The Need To End Capitalism … 36

Israelis Invaded Lebanon And Then Cried Victim When Their Soldiers Got Killed, And Other Notes … 37

Humans Create Empires For The Same Reason They Create Egos … 39

I Hope Iran Keeps Winning And The US Empire Keeps Losing … 41

The World’s First Trillionaire Is Not Your Friend, And Other Notes … 43

Under The Western Empire You Get Punished For Having A Conscience … 45

The Entire Human Species Has Been Turned Into A Profit-Generating Machine … 47

US Empire Managers View Iranian Sovereignty As An Act Of Aggression, And Other Notes … 49

The US Starts Wars On The Other Side Of The Planet And Then Claims “Self-Defense” … 51

How To Create A Custom News Feed Free From Algorithm Manipulation … 52

Blind Submission To Authority Is Caused By Bad Parenting … 53

Human Life Is So Much Harder Than It Needs To Be … 55

Israel Could Solve Its PR Problem By Simply Ceasing To Be Evil … 57

Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.

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