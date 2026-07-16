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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
4h

So may more like him and more coming up the ranks. That's because we fund it and support it by paying taxes, using banker's money and ignoring most things that don't directly affect us. It's us who have to change. Killing to prevent killing hasn't worked for eons. Time to start something new. And that something is getting off their system while building alternatives at the same time. It cannot happen soon enough.

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dale ruff's avatar
dale ruff
4h

It is good that Graham is dead, his evil extinguished, but how sad that people feel uplifted by his death, as tho he were the cause and not yet another symptom of the underlying disease, which ironically, is lack of humanity, rooted in a system of haves and have nots, with wars used to protect and expand the property of the haves...and to add insult to cruelty, to express their hatred for anyone who would deny them their right to kill.

Here is what I feel about his death: nothing. I have no feelings other than glad he is gone but towards him, a dead man, I feel nothing because hating the dead only poisons ourselves.

What I hate is the way the media , liberal and reactionary alike, are treating his death as a great tragedy of a man "the likes of whom we will never see again." rather than what our honest emotion is likely to be: good riddance.

So I am hating the living, making a big fuss over a man who lived a lie and was a sadist and murderer. You can stop hating him...he's dead. Now focus that hatred where it might do some good, on all those in the media and politics who are pretending we have lost a good man. We have lost a bad man....and I still feeling nothing for him...because he is dead, but the lies being told about him are masking the wars and policies he promoted "with such a good sense of humor." Ugh.

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