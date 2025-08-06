Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nana Baakan Agyiriwah's avatar
Nana Baakan Agyiriwah
2hEdited

Caitlin, I really don't know how you were even able to paint him without having to go to the bathroom and throw up ever so often. You are really good though, gotta give you your props, but I'ma tell ya, it would be really hard for me to generate any rendition of these warmongers without having nightmares afterwards. I'm just saying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr.Who's avatar
Dr.Who
2h

“I hate Piers Morgan.“

…just these four words would have sufficed for this post :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture