The new edition of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. This month’s issue is titled “A Stark Raving Mad Society” and features a painting of Piers Morgan’s stupid, punchable face.

I hate Piers Morgan. He represents so much about what’s sick about our society. He hosts a Jerry Springer-style program where he regularly brings on people who oppose genocide and people who support it so they can scream at each other and draw clicks and attention with the viral video clips it generates.

He morally postures about Gaza when it’s convenient while also playing both sides, badgering guests to “condemn Hamas” and shrieking at anti-genocide activists in order to frame himself as a dispassionate neutral observer of a 21st century holocaust. All while comfortably enjoying the fruits of the empire he defends.

INSIDE:

In This Dystopia … 3

Anti-Genocide Activism Is Terrorism In The Empire Of Lies … 4

Imperial Hypocrisy About “Terrorism” Hits Its Most Absurd Point Yet … 6

The Empire Is A Nonstop Insult To Our Intelligence … 8

Australia Unveils Plan To Fight “Antisemitism” By Crushing Free Speech … 9

The Good Guys … 13

Genocide Summer Camp, And Other Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix … 14

Don’t Take Instruction On How To Live Your Life From A Stark Raving Mad Society … 16

The New York Times Finally Stops Avoiding The G-Word … 18

Trump Has Completely Dropped His “Populist” Act … 20

If You’re Still Supporting Israel In 2025, There’s Something Wrong With You As A Person … 22

AOC Is A Genocidal Con Artist … 24

Israel’s Depravity Will Always Find New Ways To Shock You … 26

Gaza Isn’t Starving, It Is Being Starved … 28

It’s A Genocide, But It’s Also So Much More Than That … 30

Know Them By Their Fruits … 31

They’re Starving Civilians To Steal A Palestinian Territory, And They’re Lying About It … 32

They Intend To Keep Lying About Gaza Until They’ve Emptied It Out … 34

It Shouldn’t Have Taken This Much For Mainstream Voices To Start Speaking Up About Gaza … 37

Israel Apologists Support Genocide; Of Course They’re Fine With Lying … 40

In The Age Of AI, We Each Have To Choose How Much Of Our Humanity We Want To Keep … 42

Those Who Were Wrong About Gaza Should Admit It With Profound Humility … 44

Israel Apologists Think “No No, We’re Starving SICK Kids!” Is A Winning Argument … 46

Marjorie Taylor Greene Called It A Genocide Before Bernie Sanders … 48

“What Was Israel Supposed To Do After October 7?” Is Asking The Wrong Question … 50

Israel’s Genocidal Intentions Have Been Obvious This Whole Time … 52

Dare To Hope … 54

My Letter To Australian MP Mark Dreyfus About Gaza … 56

