Reading by Tim Foley:

The lies get so tedious.

The Iranians want their country to be bombed.

Hamas beheaded 40 babies.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations caused the Bondi massacre.

There’s a terrorist base under every hospital.

The news media are reporting objective facts about the world.

You live in a democracy where the votes of the people influence the actions of your government.

We’re the Good Guys in every foreign conflict.

The US makes mistakes from time to time, but they’re acting with good intentions and we’re better off with them in charge of the world.

Rich people are rich because they’re smarter and work harder than everyone else.

Capitalism is more or less working out fine for everyone.

The world works pretty much the way you were taught in school.

Profit-driven technological innovation and industry is going to rescue us from the ecological consequences of profit-driven technological innovation and industry.

It doesn’t matter that we’re destroying our biosphere because we’re about to set out for the stars and colonize space any minute now.

All the problems in your country are the fault of the other mainstream political faction, and you can fix those problems by focusing all your anger on the people in the other faction.

Now is not the time for revolutionary politics.

You can’t just let people say whatever they want to say about their government and its allies.

Success looks like making a lot of money and owning a lot of possessions and earning the respect of the largest and most influential institutions in our society.

If you are unable or unwilling to make a lot of money and obtain a lot of possessions, you are bad and you should feel bad about yourself.

You should derive your sense of self-worth from how effective you are at turning the gears of industry and giving the system exactly what it wants from you.

This is all normal. All this suffering, death, destruction, war, chaos, exploitation, injustice, poverty and abuse is normal. People who want to change things are abnormal, and should be viewed with suspicion.

Tedious.

It’s just lies, lies, lies, all the way down.

We live in a civilization that was built on lies, is made of lies, and is sustained by lies. As soon as the lies stop, the whole thing comes tumbling down.

They begin teaching us the lies as soon as we are old enough to learn them, and they never stop educating the lies into our brains until we are dead. It’s no wonder we’re getting more and more miserable, dysfunctional and crazy.

Mental sovereignty under the empire of lies means purging all the malignant indoctrination from every level of your cognition and perception until you are able to think freely and perceive the world with clear eyes. It’s a long, difficult process, but it’s necessary if you want to form a truth-based relationship with reality and learn to see things as they actually are.

_______________

The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2