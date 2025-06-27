Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Gosselin's avatar
David Gosselin
7h

Ouch!!!!

Very nice one, Caitlin.

These should be standard public service announcements.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
7h

I am so tired of hearing about Iranian terrorists, Hamas terrorists, how poor little Israel is just defending itself when it shoots another starving Palestinian, Trump going on about how he should get the Nobel peace prize, about how he and his cohorts are just sooooo good trying to bring peace to the world with more bombs, more weapons. I want a world without fires, without bombs, without starving people being shot, without children losing their limbs. That must be the craziness in me coming out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture