Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
4m

"The US is the most aggressive nation on Earth. They leave the British empire in the dust. Since 9/11 the US had slaughtered 4.5 MILLION people. Prior to 9/11, the US had slaughtered millions more, all in the name of profits."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/the-polyglot-of-evil

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture