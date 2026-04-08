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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
9hEdited

As an American, I believe this is a pause to regroup, while US/Israel concentrate on convincing Congress to pass their 1.5 trillion dollar Pentagon Budget, for an illegal war Trump bypassed Congress to start. Iran is focused and alert; they will not let down their guard. They have so much to attend to, for their people, clean up, repairs, etc. In my gut I think Israel will break the ceasefire with a false flag attack, they are angry about this two week pause. I'm not clairvoyant, its simply their mo. There is no ceasefire for Gaza, for this genocide, nor for Lebanon. Israel will continue its murderous rampage.

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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
9h

Iran has stated that this is NOT a ceasefire but that as long as the US and Israel don't fire at them, they will not fire at the duo either. However if either of the demonic twins fires at Iran, they will in turn retaliate harder than what they received. It's a negotiation phase and fire or not is dependent on the good behaviour of dumb and Dumber...

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