Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Matt's avatar
Matt
4h

Lately your posts always be hitting me right in the feels!

Your outlook is so importantly "balanced" (I want a better word here).

I wish you could connect with Chris Hedges some time.

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
4h

Awe and wonder will sustain us as we move through this crazy time together. We're so lucky to be alive together in this incredible moment.

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