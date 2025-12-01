Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
4hEdited

My Starter List: Gifts to give this Holiday

Local Food bank

Doctors without Borders

Hind Rajab Foundation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Gladwyn d'Souza's avatar
Gladwyn d'Souza
4h

Ending poverty is profitable just not to billionaires because it demonopolizes access to basics necessities and rights.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture