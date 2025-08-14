Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

During a speech in South Carolina, US Senator Lindsey Graham warned that God will “pull the plug” on Americans if they stop supporting Israel.

“This is not a hard choice if you’re an American. It’s not a hard choice if you’re a Christian,” Graham said. “A word of warning: if America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us. And we’re not going to let that happen.”

The senator is correct, of course.

What, do you doubt him? God clearly and explicitly commands Christians to support the modern state of Israel. It’s right here in the Holy Bible; give me a moment and I’ll find the verse for you.

Aha! Got it. Exodus 20:13, “You shall not murder.”

Wait, hold on, that’s not it.

Here it is, Matthew 5:9, “Blessed are the peacemakers.”

Hang on, shoot, that’s not the one. What I meant to say is Lamentations 2:19, “Lift your hands to him for the lives of your children, who faint for hunger at the head of every street.”

Ah, wrong one, lemme thumb through this a bit more. Got it! Proverbs 24:11, “Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter.”

Wait, sorry, no, it’s Psalm 101:7, “No one who practices deceit shall dwell in my house; no one who utters lies shall continue before my eyes.”

Oh no actually it’s Proverbs 6:16–19, “There are six things that the Lord hates, seven that are an abomination to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil, a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.”

Oops, no, it’s definitely not that one. Actually it’s Deuteronomy 27:25, “Cursed be anyone who takes a bribe to shed innocent blood.”

No, dang it, that makes AIPAC recipients sound bad. Gimme a minute. Ah! Mark 12:31, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

No, wait, got it! Here it is, Romans 14:19, “Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification.”

Oh no, that isn’t the one I was looking for, it was Second Corinthians 13:11, “Strive for full restoration, encourage one another, be of one mind, live in peace. And the God of love and peace will be with you.”

Oh actually that one sounds kind of antisemitic in this context, gimme a sec.

Got it! Ephesians 4:3, “Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

Hold on, that’s not it either. The one I meant to cite was Hebrews 12:14, “Make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord.”

Oh boy, this really isn’t going well. Lemme see… oh! James 3:18, “Peacemakers who sow in peace reap a harvest of righteousness.”

Gosh darn it, I made a mistake. The verse I meant to point to was First Peter 3:11, “They must turn from evil and do good; they must seek peace and pursue it.”

Wait, no, it was Galatians 5:22, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”

Actually it was Luke 6:35–36, “But love your enemies, do good to them, and lend to them without expecting to get anything back. Then your reward will be great, and you will be children of the Most High, because he is kind to the ungrateful and wicked. Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.”

Oops, no, nope. Man this is way harder than I thought it was going to be. Oh! Hey! Found it! It was right here in Genesis the whole time, chapter 12, verse 3: “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.”

There! See? It’s right there in black and white. God’s saying we are commanded to support a modern state that we created in 1948, no matter what it does. The Bible is entirely clear and unequivocal about this, and says absolutely nothing to the contrary.

Checkmate, heathen.

_______________

Feature image via Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).