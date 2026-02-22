Reading by Tim Foley:

Whenever you say anything online opposing the way the US is preparing for war with Iran or strangling Cuba to death with siege warfare, you’ll always get people whose family comes from the nation in question telling you to be silent and support the US war machine. Their family emigrated at some point because they didn’t like the government, so now they spend their time on social media telling everyone to support US operations to topple that government.

The correct response to such people is “Shut the fuck up.”

Tell Iranian diaspora warmongers to shut the fuck up. Tell Cuban diaspora regime change fanatics to shut the fuck up.

It’s so obnoxious how these assholes will show up in my replies all “Excuse me you’re not from that country so you don’t get to oppose dropping bombs on it.”

Uh, how about you shut the fuck up? I’m going to oppose the most evil and depraved agendas of the western power structure I live under, thank you very much. If you don’t like it you can go choke on a dick.

If you support yet another disastrous US military intervention to topple yet another middle eastern government, then you’re a piece of shit. You’re a piece of shit regardless of what country your family happens to come from.

If you support strangling Cuba until its infrastructure collapses and people start dying, then you’re a piece of shit. You’re a piece of shit regardless of what country your family happens to come from.

Don’t let these freaks bully you into silence. We get to oppose these actions. Your right to oppose the horrific abuses of our rulers doesn’t magically get canceled out because some gusano in Miami tells you to be silent. You don’t have to stop opposing a war of potentially global consequence because some monarchist wanker tweeting from his sofa in London tells you only people who come from Iran are allowed to express an opinion on this issue.

Tell them to shut up. They’re trying to silence you, so tell them to be silent.

Don’t fall for their phony shitlib standpoint epistemology where they try to shout you down for not deferring to their people’s lived experience or whatever the fuck. You don’t owe these scumbags anything. They’re trying to advance a profoundly evil agenda that’s supported by all the worst swamp monsters in the world’s most powerful government, and they are horrible people. Tell them to shut the fuck up, and then protest the empire’s abuses even louder and more aggressively than you were before.

US government-toppling military interventionism doesn’t magically stop having an extensively documented record of being reliably disastrous just because your family happens to come from the country being targeted. If you support these agendas then you are my enemy, and I find you personally disgusting. You’re a piece of shit and you should shut the fuck up.

______________

Feature image by Mike Palmer (CC BY 2.0)