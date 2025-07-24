I’ve been playing around with one-panel comics using pen and watercolor lately.

Here’s one of my latest:

Here’s another:

I drew another one to make fun of a bizarre tweet by Israel propagandist Toni Airaksinen about an IDF soldier Karin Vernikov who was killed on October 7. Airaksinen wrote about how tragic Vernikov’s death was and how her mother will never get to hold her baby again, and then of all possible pictures she could have shared of Vernikov, this was the one she went with:

Hasbarists have a well-documented tactic of hypersexualizing female IDF soldiers in order to draw male support for Israel, but usually they limit themselves to doing it with the alive ones.

I obviously needed to make fun of this, so here’s what I posted in response:

Israel supporters are weird, man.

Anyway, that’s what I did today.

________________

