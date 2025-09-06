Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freeznutz's avatar
Freeznutz
1h

Thank you. We need more poetics, even grim with the macabre reality of decaying empire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dale ruff's avatar
dale ruff
41m

Inspired outrage:: How can Trump be denied the Nobel Peace Prize for honestly renaming the Dept of Defense the Departmen of War.

And have we forgotten the one member of Congress out of 435 who voted against the War on Afghanistan, Barbara Lee, now the mayor of Oakland. She had proposed as an aspirational signal renaming the Dept of Defense and naming it the Dept of Peace. She should have been the Secretary of Peace, but the patriarchy had a different tune to play....and now Trump known for lying is speaking the truth: the US military exists not to defend us but to wage war.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture