Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
10h

Remembering that the "money God" that destroys Gaza and Southern Lebanon is the same money God that destroys the forest/ocean around us. In many ways, its the same fight.

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Jose Weto's avatar
Jose Weto
10h

This is the most beautiful and searingly relevant poem I've ever read. Thank you Caitlin. Translating it into Spanish for my friends. The awakening is happening. Light and love and life win.

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