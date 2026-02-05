Caitlin’s Newsletter

dale ruff
9hEdited

The older I get (85 in a month), the more I think Marx was right. And that means the Communists in China and Russia were wrong. I will stick with Orwell, whose critique of totalitarianism (1984/Animal Farm) exposes the lies of the monster (as Khruschev called Stalin) who ruled the Soviet Union for decades in total defiance of Marx. And as for Mao, he was a another psychopath who, fortunately, has been succeeded by wise rulers who have brought China out of the cesspool created by Mao and rule with patience and moderation.

I am closer to being a communist (in the Marxian sense) than ever in my life, but those who ran things in China and the Soviet Union did so in total disregard for Marx's view that communism could only arise in a mature capitalist society, never in a poor, semi-feudal backwater like Russia or China.

I think the Soviet criticism of the West was basically correct and the Western criticism by Orwell and others was correct about the terrible flaws of the Soviet Union. Today's communist leaders are moderate and pragmatic, playing the long game. They understand that before there can be communism, there must be industrialization, concentrations of wealth, and the contradictions of capitalism must play out. Neither Stalin nor Mao understood this and their ignorance led to vicious criminality.

If we say the communists were right, it is imperative to say which ones: those most right were eliminated as traitors. Trotsky got an ax in the skull; and in China, hundreds of thousands of CCP officials were persecuted; many died through execution, suicide under duress, or prison abuse.

See The Cultural Revolution: A People's History, 1962–1976 — Frank Dikötter

Focus: Ground-level purge violence

Strengths:

Based on newly opened Chinese archives.

Shows how mass denunciations and killings unfolded locally.

Details torture, struggle sessions, executions.

Part of Dikötter’s trilogy on Maoist campaigns."

I suggest avoiding blanket generalizations and defining terms. I suggest not taking sides. In doing so we betray the truth, for both sides lie alongside some accurate criticism. There is only one thing worth fighting for, and that is peace (Camus), and there is only one party worth joining, and that is the party of truth. And all the while, let us be humble and admit that we make mistakes and then learn from them. That is what the best in the West (democratic socialists et al) and in the communist universe have done.

Maurice Ward
9h

Been a commie most of my life. It’s a tough journey at times but the tools of analysis that bring broad theory and practical everyday knowledge to life are very useful. Like any science doubt is a valuable friend. ✊🏼

