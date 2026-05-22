Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
9h

Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Masonic, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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Chico's avatar
Chico
7h

Caitlin, how can you stand it? Painting a bastard like BenGvir? What do you do right afterwards to cleanse yourself? To free your spirit and body from the temporary violence of painting this shit?

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