Podcast: Talkin' About Dystopia, Paintin' Medea Benjamin
Caitlin and Tim discuss this strange dark future we’ve all tumbled into and the things that make life worth living. Available in audio as well.
This conversation can be found on every major podcast platform.
Please send us your questions, comments and feedback so we can answer them in the next show.
Audio version:
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Watching Max B. and Aaron M. interviewing Medea on the Grayzone, I could only think: Here are three of the most principled, upstanding Jews in the West, all accused of antisemitism, terrorism, and anti-patriotism for resisting and trying to counter the impacts of war crimes by the world's most pernicious Duopoly -- No not Dem-Repub, but rather US-Israel. A genuine commentary on the global mental illness suffocating us.
I think you've captured the combination of love and determination often seen in in her facial expression
Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, New Nazi, Masonic, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.