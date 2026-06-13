Podcast: Painting Pete Hegseth And Then Burning The Painting
Caitlin and Tim discuss Trump, trillionaires and other tribulations. Caitlin paints the US Secretary of War and then sets fire to the painting. Available in video or audio, and can be found on all your favorite podcast platforms.
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Hegseth: Stolen Valor: Non-Combat Pretender: Virgin Talking About Sex
Hegseth is placed in a cage of his own making, his own lies, his own pretending, and his own Stolen Valor.
There is a figure in history as old as war itself. He appears in every century, in every empire. The Greeks knew him. The Romans knew him. The medieval courts knew him. The American republic has produced him in industrial quantity.
He is the man who glorifies war without experiencing its costs. He is the man who performs warrior identity without the corresponding reality. He is the man who uses war as a stage for masculinity, politics, or self-mythology. He is the man who advocates violence while insulated from its consequences.
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/hegseth-stolen-valor-non-combat-pretender
Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, New Nazi, Masonic, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.