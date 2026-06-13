Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
7h

Hegseth: Stolen Valor: Non-Combat Pretender: Virgin Talking About Sex

Hegseth is placed in a cage of his own making, his own lies, his own pretending, and his own Stolen Valor.

There is a figure in history as old as war itself. He appears in every century, in every empire. The Greeks knew him. The Romans knew him. The medieval courts knew him. The American republic has produced him in industrial quantity.

He is the man who glorifies war without experiencing its costs. He is the man who performs warrior identity without the corresponding reality. He is the man who uses war as a stage for masculinity, politics, or self-mythology. He is the man who advocates violence while insulated from its consequences.

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/hegseth-stolen-valor-non-combat-pretender

Reply
Share
Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
7h

Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, New Nazi, Masonic, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture