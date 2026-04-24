Podcast: Oh, Christian Zionists
Caitlin and Tim discuss Christian Zionism, Israel, authentic spirituality, and Jesus statues:
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Feature image by ToBeDaniel via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)
Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.
Either a Christian or a zionist, period! It's like saying: I'm a peaceful murderer. Can't be both.