Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
3h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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Alan's avatar
Alan
3h

Either a Christian or a zionist, period! It's like saying: I'm a peaceful murderer. Can't be both.

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