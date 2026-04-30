Podcast: Gaza, Cuba, Global Sumud Flotilla, And More
Caitlin and Tim discuss the Israeli abduction of Global Sumud Flotilla activists hundreds of miles away from their territorial waters, US war plans for Cuba, Israel’s ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza, the billionaire propagandist who owns Politico, motherhood, misogyny, and more.
As usual, please leave us your questions, comments and feedback so we can respond to them in the next podcast.
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You have likely seen my list of 55 reasons why Israel should exist and be a member in good standing at the UN.
1) I torture UN workers
2) I bomb embassies
3) I refuse to declare my official borders as I want more and more of other countries' (plural) land
...
...
53) I spray like the skunk that I am.
54) I make ceasefires if they permit me to continue slaughtering civilians.
55) I smash the face of Jesus.
Should add to the list:
56) I commit piracy hundreds of miles out from my territorial waters to further my plans of Genocide.
[fixed with edit]
Everyone praised King Charles III speech. I do not. He is still seeing himself as a ruler of the world. What do you think ?