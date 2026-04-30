Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Levi Tate's avatar
Levi Tate
4hEdited

You have likely seen my list of 55 reasons why Israel should exist and be a member in good standing at the UN.

1) I torture UN workers

2) I bomb embassies

3) I refuse to declare my official borders as I want more and more of other countries' (plural) land

...

...

53) I spray like the skunk that I am.

54) I make ceasefires if they permit me to continue slaughtering civilians.

55) I smash the face of Jesus.

Should add to the list:

56) I commit piracy hundreds of miles out from my territorial waters to further my plans of Genocide.

[fixed with edit]

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Cornelia HEMMELDER's avatar
Cornelia HEMMELDER
4h

Everyone praised King Charles III speech. I do not. He is still seeing himself as a ruler of the world. What do you think ?

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