Podcast: Aaron Bushnell, The Israel Lobby, Mass Media Propaganda And More

We’ve managed to get a third podcast episode up! Recording it and making enough time to create it and edit it are skills we’re still developing, but we’ve always learned on the job in this weird little project of ours anyway. Personally I think this is our best one yet:

In this episode we discuss Aaron Bushnell and the pathetic performative airdrop of a few meals in Gaza, we make some embarrassing revelations about how we stay productive amidst a daily deluge of negativity, and we answer a few questions from readers and trolls.

Questions we address in this episode:

“Discuss the reasons explaining the impressive level of US support for Israel.”

“How do you maintain such productivity in the face of the negativity you’re dealing with daily? Mindset, routines, practices?”

“Why weren’t you so ragey about the civil war waged on Syrians by Assad about a decade ago, where far more were slaughtered than in Gaza right now?”

“We talk about pro-war corporate media narratives all the time. Who is the narrator? How is the script passed down?”

“Why Joe Biden and Netanyahu are not Behind the Bars?”

If you liked this podcast, the best way to make sure you get the next one is to subscribe to my Substack newsletter (all Substack content is 100% free; people only pay if they feel like supporting our work here). Podcasts will be designated as such in the title.

Questions and comments and constructive criticism are much appreciated. Enjoy!

______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2