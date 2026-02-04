Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness's avatar
Making Sense of the Madness
8h

A known known. We are governed by psychopaths and they make the laws, they enforce or don’t enforce them at all whim, and the only justice you will EVER find is that which you carve out of the very flesh of the beast itself.

Reply
Share
Antonio Brownlowe's avatar
Antonio Brownlowe
8hEdited

I have also said this from the first time these investigation began. They will rather start war after war, using every excuse to make sure Americans focus on wars they will frame as a threat to Americas National Security ,and preserving and protecting our freedoms and Western civilization

Reply
Share
113 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture