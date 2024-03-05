Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

“Pay no attention to that genocide right in front of your face.”

That’s the constant message we’re getting from the dominant institutions in this present-day dystopia. From our news media. From our political parties. From our government. From our mainstream culture of diversion and superficiality.

“Pay no attention to that genocide right in front of your face.”

We can see it happening. It’s right there. And they know we can see it happening. But they’re telling us to ignore it anyway. Pay attention to this other far less urgent news story instead. Pay attention to what a big meany Donald Trump is. Pay attention to Hamas and October 7 2023. Pay attention to this trend, this TV show, this funny video, this celebrity, this product, this event. Pay attention to anything other than the horror you can see unfolding with your own two eyes right this very moment.

“Pay no attention to that genocide right in front of your face.”

And most are obeying this command. Society’s still puttering along like everything’s fine and normal. The shows, events, social engagements and small talk is all still happening in more or less the same way it was happening on October 6 2023. Attention is going everywhere but to the screaming, hemorrhaging elephant in the room.

“Pay no attention to that genocide right in front of your face.”

It’s an insult to our intelligence. It’s an insult to our hearts. It’s an insult to our humanity. They’re sticking their long, rapey fingers into our minds and commanding us to twist and turn our attention in every direction except where it is most urgently needed, and most of us are submitting to their will and doing as they command. We’re putting on a degrading and dehumanizing performance for our rulers to show how far into knots we will contort our minds, our perception and our sense of reality for their convenience.

“Pay no attention to that genocide right in front of your face.”

Refusing to obey this command is a daily act of defiance. It’s an act of protest each and every moment we refuse to acquiesce to this demand. In each instant we hold our gaze on Gaza and remind others to do the same, we are defying the orders of our rulers. We are disobeying the instructions from the propaganda machine. We are being directly insubordinate to our politicians and our government, and we are disrespecting the plastic smileyface dystopia they supervise.

“Pay no attention to that genocide right in front of your face.”

Yeah I’m gonna keep paying attention to that genocide, actually, and I’m going to keep working to get others to do the same. No matter how much you try to turn my gaze away. No matter how ugly your atrocities become. No matter what names you call me or what accusations you level at me. It’s right there. We can all see it. I refuse to play along with this demented charade. Israel is committing genocide, our western governments are helping them, the sky is blue, a spade’s a spade, and the emperor has no clothes.

_________________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2

Featured image via Matt Hrkac (CC BY 2.0)