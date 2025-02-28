Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

A Palestinian man who was held captive by Israel for over a year has been released with horrific scarring all over his body. The man, Mohammed Abu Tawila, told local media that the marks came from his captors pouring acid and other chemicals onto his skin in order to torture him. One of his eyes was also destroyed, reportedly in a savage beating.

You think you’ve seen the worst thing you can possibly see in this ever-unfolding nightmare, and then you see something like this.

And of course the western press has nothing to say about it. If an Israeli hostage were returned with these signs of torture the entire western political-media class would demand that everyone in Gaza be exterminated with poison gas. But he’s Palestinian, so they ignore him.

It’s weird how Israel’s supporters will just pretend to believe complete nonsense in order to advance Israeli agendas. Oh yeah, Hamas strangled those redheads with their bare hands! OMG Hamas beheaded babies and roasted them in ovens! Oh no, Jeremy Corbyn is a Nazi! We totally believe these things!

And what’s even weirder is they expect you to pretend to believe they’re not pretending. If you come out and say something like “Okay but surely nobody actually believes Hamas has been hiding in every hospital in Gaza,” they’ll flip out at you. If you point out that it’s much more likely the Bibas family was killed by Israeli airstrikes in an area where women and children were getting killed by Israeli airstrikes every day than that the Israeli government is telling the truth about something they lie about constantly just as a critical ceasefire deadline approaches, you’ll be swarmed by Israel supporters not only pretending to be absolutely certain they were murdered by Hamas, but demanding that you pretend to take them seriously.

It’s just so silly. These freaks act out these ridiculous stage plays where they pretend to be outraged about bogus atrocity propaganda or pretend to “feel unsafe” because of some completely made-up antisemitism crisis, and everyone knows they’re fulla shit, but we’re supposed to pretend we don’t know that or we’re the worst person in the universe.

This is a bunch of grown adults rolling around on the floor having manipulative tantrums about made-up nonsense and then having tantrums at anyone who doesn’t take their tantrums seriously. It’s like, come on. Have a little dignity. Where is your self-respect? Is advancing Israeli information interests and facilitating foreign land grabs really worth debasing yourself like this?

Just about the cringiest, most embarrassing thing I’ve ever witnessed.

Oh, and a humble observation: if people protesting genocide and ethnic cleansing makes you “feel unsafe”, then perhaps you are the fucking problem.

Jeff Bezos has just come right out and announced that he’s making sweeping changes to The Washington Post’s opinion pages, saying, “We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets.”

In other words, he’s going to have his news outlet’s opinion pages dominated by people arguing in support of unfettered capitalism. One of the richest people in the world bought one of the most influential newspapers in the world to turn it into an even bigger capitalist propaganda rag than it already was.

After four years and one month observing how Trump supporters behave while their cult leader is in power I can confidently say that they will justify anything their president does. Literally anything. They have a whole sequence of excuses they’ll make which they just flow through until they find one that makes sense to them. In justifying any ugly thing their president does, the excuses go as follows:

1. What Trump did is good.

2. If what Trump did is not good, then it was actually a brilliant strategic 4D chess maneuver designed to advance the greater good in the long term.

3. If no discernible good can come of it in the long term, then he was just trolling.

4. If he wasn’t just trolling, then the Deep State made him do it. You can’t just go against the Deep State, you know. What kind of naive idiot are you?

Amnesty International has formally denounced Australian universities for adopting an insane and speech-stifling definition of antisemitism to assist Israeli ethnic cleansing agendas. So at least that’s something.

