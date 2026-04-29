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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9h

If you’ve ever questioned if Jews run the world, the answer is yes and here’s the data to do so. A small percentage of the population (~2%) but controlling as much as 80% of some entire industries: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/lets-be-frank-do-the-jews-control

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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
10h

"We’re writing to you because two of us were you, and three of us have spent a lifetime examining the chaos.

"World War 1, the “War to end all wars” killed 30-40 million people. Version 2.0 of the “War to end all wars” killed double that. Since 1945, the United States has killed approximately 20 million people around the globe through direct slaughter. Korea killed millions, mostly innocent civilians, Vietnam killed millions more, mostly innocent civilians. When you add in proxy wars, sanctions, deliberate starvation of populations and withholding of medicine and care (“to teach them a lesson”), the number conservatively reaches 45-50 million aggressively culled. When you add in the other Western colonial powers, the figures double again.

"All of these presuppose an acceptance of country over morality, and of capital over humanity. In all cases the military is presented as an “opportunity.” All of this occurs in a country whose Founders, at least in moral thought, stated that a standing army is an evil and is anathema to democracy."

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/before-you-sign-a-letter-to-the-young

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