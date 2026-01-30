Reading by Tim Foley:

There is nothing you can say to me to convince me that US regime change interventionism in the middle east is a swell idea.

There is nothing you can say to convince me that the Trump administration is telling us the truth about Iran.

There is nothing you can say to convince me that the mass media are telling us the truth about Iran.

There is nothing you can say to convince me the people who just spent two years incinerating Gaza have kind-hearted intentions for the Iranian people.

There is nothing you can say to convince me that protecting Israel is a good and desirable thing that westerners should support.

There is nothing you can say to convince me that the empire-like globe-spanning power alliance that is loosely centralized around Washington should be in charge of our world.

There is nothing you can say to convince me that I should help the US and Israel manufacture consent for a regime change war by criticizing the Iranian government in the middle of a frenzied war propaganda campaign.

It is not okay to be a grown adult in the year 2026 and still believe US regime change interventionism in the middle east will lead to positive outcomes.

It is not okay to live in a post-Iraq invasion world and still not understand that we are being lied to about Iran.

It is not okay to have lived through what these monsters did to Libya and still believe forcibly toppling the Iranian government is a moral and just cause to get behind.

It is not okay to have just watched these freaks turn Gaza into a gravel parking lot pervaded by the smell of rotting corpses and believe they have noble intentions for the people of Iran.

I don’t care if you are making your pro-regime change arguments from a right wing anti-Islam perspective, from a liberal humanitarian pro-democracy perspective, from a left-wing “solidarity with our Persian comrades” perspective, or from an “oppose all tyranny equally” anarchist perspective. Your arguments are shit, and your position is wrong.

The agenda to oust the Iranian government is about dominating the planet in general and the middle east in particular. You might think it’s about something else, but you are wrong. It’s about power and control, and all your fanciful notions about freedom and democracy for the Iranian people will be instantly subordinated to those goals. If this isn’t obvious to you, you’re an idiot.

The goal is not to bring freedom and democracy to the Iranian people. The US and Israel do not permit democracy to thrive in the middle east unless they can control its outcomes, as they are working to do right now in Iraq. The US and Israel are not popular enough in the middle east for the people to be allowed to control their own government.

The goal is to either install a puppet regime in Tehran, or to balkanize the nation into multiple independent states which can be easily controlled, or to plunge the entire state into unmanageable chaos like they did in Libya. None of these plans advance the interests of the Iranian people.

If you support Trump’s regime change agendas in Iran, then you support inflicting this upon the Iranian people. That’s what you get under the best-case scenario. Under the worst-case scenario, you get a hot war between the US and Iran which unleashes horrors you cannot possibly imagine. It will make the Iraq invasion and all the fallout therefrom look like an episode of Spongebob.

There is nothing you can say to me to cause me to support this. Call me a traitor. Call me a dictator lover. Call me an antisemite. Tell me all you want to tell me about how mean and bad Iran’s leadership is. I won’t care. I will dismiss you, because you are my enemy.

Anyone who supports war with Iran is my enemy. Anyone who would want to inflict such horrors upon the human species is an enemy of humanity.

I promise I will not be moved on this. I like to keep an open mind, as the saying goes, but not so open my brain falls out.

