Caroline Graham
1h

It seems you don’t think the son of the esteemed Shah is worth support. Such an inspiring leader, living in style for decades in the West, on the wealth stolen from the Iranian people by his father.

Joy in HK fiFP
1h

More important than ever! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable.  Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.

Find out what they’re doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

The least we can do is donate to help them:

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

