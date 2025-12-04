Caitlin’s Newsletter

Sera
What a great post. I never knew Utah Phillips but I had several friends who did.

It’s been too long since I’ve heard his name. Just before they made him, they broke the mould.

Here’s one of his best: Phillips is at a bar with a friend, and says: “I’m supposed to plow up the back garden so we can plant, but it’s a lot of work.”

Then he gets up, calls his house and says to his wife: “Honey, did you remember to bury those rifles out back?”

Sitting back down his friend asks if he needs help with the plowing, and Phillips says, “No, I got the FBI to do it for me.”

jules nymo
Everyday I self destruct on the inside a little, breaking away at the thought of how we are upon the beginning stages of the 6th mass extinction and we just… go on business as casual. I’m losing my mind and I’m struggling to come up for air when I try to convey my feelings of the urgency and people just want to talk about new season of that, new products, pretty people in Hollywood, who they want to fuck, and so forth… Please, we desperately, as you say, need to “turn things around before it comes to that.”

