Reading by Tim Foley:

Israel supporters really expect you to be intimidated when they mob your replies yelling at you and calling you names. Like oh no, the people who defend bombing hospitals think I’m bad.

Yeah sorry there’s nothing you can say to me to make me sit here and go along with the latest fake antisemitism scare or whatever the current narrative of the day happens to be. You don’t get to assault free speech throughout the western world to protect the information interests of a genocidal apartheid state and then demand I be silent about it. Yell, scream, call me names all you want — I’m going to call the bullshit what it is.

Good luck with your emotions about it.

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The other day I posted a 36-minute video on Twitter compiling various mainstream TV news reports about Jewish Zionists who were caught staging fake antisemitic incidents to advance their agenda, with links to each individual story. It got ten thousand shares and almost a million views. Normally when I have a tweet go viral criticizing Israel or Zionists I get high-profile hasbarists quote-tweeting me and calling me an antisemite, but nobody touched this one. None of them wanted to inadvertently bring more attention to that tweet than it was already getting.

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There are two types of people: ardent anti-Zionists, and everyone who ignored the video footage coming out of Gaza from 2023 to 2025.

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On social media I’m seeing Zionists trying to revive the debate about whether Israel is guilty of genocide, which is just silly. The debate is over, guys. It’s been over for a long time. Every relevant human rights group says it’s genocide. Zero comparable human rights groups say it’s not. The end. You lose.

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I sometimes see Israel defenders saying that the average person who sides with the Palestinians lacks an intimate familiarity with all the facts about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Really that’s just saying the average Palestine supporter hasn’t been confronted by a trained hasbarist who’s learned to gaslight people into thinking genocide and apartheid aren’t happening. And it’s true, most haven’t. If they practiced arguing with such hasbarists extensively, though, they’d soon learn the hasbara arguments are fallacious and the claims are false.

An internet debate bro is always going to have an advantage over someone who doesn’t yet understand the debate. That’s why hasbarists do what they do; they’re taking their practiced debate tactics to people who aren’t familiar with them, like a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner taking a kickboxer to the ground where he’s not familiar with the techniques.

But it doesn’t take much learning to understand that all their arguments are piss weak. That’s why all hasbarists eventually collapse into empty name-calling.

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So here’s the thing: you actually do need to work on your trauma. Your inner wellbeing is in fact your responsibility.

I totally get the increasing pushback against the liberal emphasis on trauma and inner peace because of the way it shifts the burden onto the individual and lets the system off the hook — but the truth is we need both. The need for collective revolution doesn’t excuse you from your responsibilities for your own actions as an individual, any more than your work as an individual takes the blame off the system for the abuses it inflicts upon the collective.

It is true that our society’s focus on individual healing is used to deemphasize the need for systemic changes, but it is also true that many on the left use the abuses of capitalism and the fucked up nature of our society as an excuse to blame all their misery on the system instead of taking responsibility for their own inner condition and doing the hard, scary, confrontational work necessary to heal.

It is true that a huge amount of our stress and psychological issues are at least partially due to the economic and social pressures inflicted upon us by an unjust system. But it is also true that there are plenty of miserable people who have all their material and financial needs met, because they haven’t healed their trauma and done their inner work. Utopia could dawn on us tomorrow and most of us would still find ways to make ourselves unhappy until we bring the inner tendencies which give rise to our suffering into consciousness.

We need both sides of the coin, and in fact each side of the coin complements the other. Just as a healthy system will lead to far less misery and dysfunction among individuals, doing your inner work as an individual will make you much more useful in bringing about the revolutionary changes necessary for the rise of a healthy system. You’re not going to be any use to anyone in a revolution where you’re too neurotic to function or get along with other people.

We all have problems that can’t be fixed under the current status quo, and we all have inner wounds we won’t be able to fully heal right away. But that doesn’t mean we are powerless. Our happiness and inner clarity isn’t fully bound to the whims of the ruling class. We can’t fix everything, but we’ve all got a responsibility to do what we can, in our community and in ourselves.

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