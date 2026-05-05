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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
13h

It's so sad that we live in a society that sees things in such a binary way: either plug for the revolution or take care of our inner healing. Why not both? I don't get it. And I also don't understand how people can support Israel considering all the terror, death and grief it's causing.

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Spunty's avatar
Spunty
13h

Take the criticism as a badge of honour.

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