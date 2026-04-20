Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Linda's avatar
Linda
4h

I have been feeling this acutely since 2003. I remember the exact time and place I knew we had crossed over to a dystopian nightmare. Now I often feel like I’m watching a very scary movie.

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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
4h

America today:

1. Impoverished working class

2. Endless war

3. Militarized police

4. Largest prison system in the world

5. Corporations legally exploit the vulnerable

6. Wealth transfering into the billionaire class.

7. Legislative bodies, courts, & media all hostage to corporate power.

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