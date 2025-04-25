Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Nobody say “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.” Saying “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” is very offensive to people who think genocide is good.

When you say “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine,” you are hurting the feelings of the people who believe it’s fine to bomb every hospital in Gaza. So you must never, ever say “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.”

Who do you think you are, saying “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine”? Don’t you know that by saying “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” you are causing the people who applaud the deliberate starvation of an entire civilian population to become emotionally upset?

Instead of saying “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine,” you should try putting yourself in the shoes of the tender-hearted individuals who support the complete ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. They’re just minding their own business, merrily celebrating the carpet bombing of a giant concentration camp full of children, and then you come along and ruin their day by saying “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine”? What a cruel and hateful thing that would be.

I mean, all they are doing is cheerleading the mutilation, evisceration and incineration of children, and the assassination of journalists and medical workers, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the complete flattening of an entire region whose population they are methodically exterminating via bullets, bombs, starvation and disease. It’s not like they’re doing anything nasty or disgusting like saying offensive words. Offensive words like “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.”

So don’t say “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.” Under no circumstances should anyone ever say “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.” And they must certainly never say “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” as many times as they possibly can, every single day until Palestine is free, and get everyone else to say it constantly as well.

Again, the phrase you must avoid saying at all cost is Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.

Fuck Israel, Free Palestine.

