Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brennan Carter's avatar
Brennan Carter
3hEdited

Damn straight my brave and wise sister. I’m reading Stephen Kotkin’s biography of Stalin, and nothing is more destructive and burdening than trying to control the actions of an entire nation, let alone the world. People who desire this power are destined to collapse under the weight of their own incompetence. One of the problems with our current form of crony-capitalism is that the rich aren’t forced to reckon with the weight of their own idiocy. Have a great day and keep up the tremendous work. ❤️

Reply
Share
SafePlace's avatar
SafePlace
3h

No shit. When I am thinking about these terrible horrible people who run the world and have No concern for anyone but themselves and their bank accounts……….. I am always thankful not to be one of them.

Reply
Share
2 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture