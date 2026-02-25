Reading by Tim Foley:

No bro this US war in the middle east will be completely different, bro. See, this time the regime we’re trying to get rid of is REALLY BAD!

No no, this is nothing like all those other times. This time military interventionism to topple an oil-rich government in west Asia will lead to peace and democracy. Our soldiers will be greeted as liberators!

You don’t understand, bro. This time the government and the media are telling us the truth! This time the regime really IS committing mass atrocities and they really ARE trying to build weapons of mass destruction.

Why are you acting so skeptical? If it turns out our leaders were wrong and this war was a bad idea, I’m sure they’ll admit their mistakes and course-correct immediately to set things right, and then implement major, sweeping policy changes to make sure they never repeat the same mistakes again. What could possibly go wrong?

I know you think this will be a disaster like all those other US military interventions in the region, but you see, unlike all those other times, this time there are many foreign policy analysts from highly respected think tanks and mass media outlets assuring us that it will go perfectly fine.

If bombing Iran was a bad idea they would have told us so in the news. The news isn’t allowed to lie about important things like this.

This time is completely different because this time there are people from the targeted country who say they don’t like their government. If that country didn’t need American bombs dropped on it, every single person from that country would love the government.

No this isn’t like all those other times. This time it’s about bringing freedom and democracy to a poor oppressed population, and it’s about fighting terrorism, and it’s about women’s rights, and it’s about bringing peace and stability to the region. Don’t you agree that those are good and worthy goals? Why do you hate freedom?

I’m beginning to suspect that you just love tyrannical regimes. There is no other possible reason anyone could oppose US military interventionism to topple a government in the middle east. Also you hate Jews.

