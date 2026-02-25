Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Don's avatar
Don's avatar
Don
2h

It’s becuase the same decrepit war criminals have for the past 30 odd years been allowed to get away with mass murder , inepitude, and callousness and face zero consequences



4 replies
jamenta's avatar
jamenta
2hEdited

I sometimes wonder what life would be like if all this energy and money spent on war - was instead spent on making the world a better place to live for all people, regardless of race, religion or sex.

But instead, for my whole life, the drum beats of war have never ever ceased. I'm tired of it. Are you?



4 replies
31 more comments...

