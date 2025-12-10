Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
8h

Lord Posonby's Ten Commandments of War Propaganda:

1. We don’t want war, we are only defending ourselves.

2. Our adversary is solely responsible for this war.

3. Our adversary’s leader is inherently evil and resembles the devil.

4. We are defending a noble cause, not our particular interests.

5. The enemy is purposefully committing atrocities; if we are making mistakes this happens without intention.

6. The enemy makes use of illegal weapons.

7. We suffer few losses, the enemy’s losses are considerable.

8. Recognized intellectuals and artists support our cause.

9. Our cause is sacred.

10. Whoever casts doubt on our propaganda helps the enemy and is a traitor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
8hEdited

A Strong America. There's the rub. Take a tour around the real America -- Dollar Generals and gigantic food desert wastelands of struggling people inured to their own dilemma because of excessive busyness fueled by survival anxiety, superimposed upon their lifelong brainwashing by media like the Times . . . punching away at social media on their phones as an unguent for a society that rips them off at every turn. There is no strong America. Only the excuse that more bombs will rectify a terribly weak and collapsing societal sub-structure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture