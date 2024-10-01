I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

This month’s issue is titled “A Year Of Genocide”, for obvious reasons.

One year of genocide. One year of horrors permanently seared into our collective imagination. One year of the goalpost of normality being moved again and again. One year of the rules of war being eroded to the point where hospitals, journalists, and children are now fair game. A year of carnage, a year of despair — but also a year of clarification, as the grisly, bloodthirsty fangs of the western empire moved into the light for the world to see.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

INSIDE

Washington’s Israel Policy Is Just Feigning Ignorance Of Israeli Depravity … 3 You Don’t Get To Vote On Any Of Your Government’s Most Consequential Actions … 6 Do Something Every Day To Help De-Normalize The Abuses Of The Empire … 8 There’s No Good News In The Unfolding Of Armageddon … 10 “Stop Doing Genocide” Is The Most Reasonable Political Demand Ever … 13 The West Truly Doesn’t See Palestinians As Human … 16 There Is No Argument For Supporting Israel That’s Both Logical And Moral … 18 US Politics Are The Whole World’s Business … 21 You Can Measure The Health Of A Society By How It Treats Its Warmongers And Its Peacemongers … 24 Calling Harris A Communist Is An Insult To Communism … 26 Revolution Is Now … 29 It’s The Trump Party Vs The Cheney Party … 31 “Why Should I Care About Gaza?” … 33 Rainbow Flag Genocide Vs MAGA Hat Genocide … 36 The US Empire Can Only Exist In A Continuous State Of Mass Military Violence … 38 Democrats Don’t Care If You Vote For Them And Don’t Care If They Lose … 40 Democrats Have Decided To Just Ignore American Muslims This Election Cycle … 42 The Debate Was Two Assholes Bragging About What Murderous Empire Sluts They Are … 44 Genocide In The Foreground, World War Looming In The Background … 47 The West Is A Dystopian Wasteland Of Moral Degeneracy … 50 A Short Conversation About Politics … 52 Yes, Democrats Win Elections. And Then They Commit Genocide. … 54 Don’t Talk About Politics At The Dinner Table … 56 Musings On The Second Trump Assassination Attempt … 58 If You Vote For Harris Or Trump You Should At Least Have The Decency To Feel Gross About It … 60 The Real Election Meddling Will Happen Right Out In The Open … 62 Approaching A Year Of Genocide … 64 Turning People Into Involuntary Suicide Bombers To Fight Terrorism … 66 On War Crimes And Western Hypocrisy … 68 Europe Prepares For Hot War With Russia, US Readies For Hot War With China … 70 Biden Didn’t “Fail” To Get A Ceasefire; He Never Tried … 72 Israel Hates Truth … 75 To Be An Authentic Person Is To Stare Deeply Into The Face Of Uncomfortable Truths … 77 15 Rules For Discussing Israeli Warmongering … 79 Going From “The Civilian Buildings Are Hamas” To “The Civilian Buildings Are Hezbollah” … 81 Blinken Lied To Congress About Israeli War Crimes Because He Knows He’ll Get Away With It … 83 The US Empire Does Not Seek Peace; Its Existence Depends On Endless War … 85 As Israel Gets More Murderous, We’ll Be Hearing Even More About “Antisemitism” … 87 Capitalism Is Driven By Mental Illness … 89 Ignore Their Words; Watch Their Actions … 91 Israel Isn’t Attacking Because It Was Attacked, It’s Attacking Because It Got An Excuse … 93

Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.

_______________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Go here to find video versions of my articles. If you’d prefer to listen to audio of these articles, you can subscribe to them on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud or YouTube. Go here to buy paperback editions of my writings from month to month. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. The best way to make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list on Substack, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2