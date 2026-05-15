Our best one yet! Available on video or audio.

Caitlin and Tim discuss AI, Israel’s threat to sue the New York Times, militarized robots, and the ethics of watching porn. Caitlin paints Sam Altman.

This podcast is available on all major podcasting platforms. Please let us know if yours doesn’t carry it.

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