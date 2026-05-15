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7thSignSoul's avatar
7thSignSoul
1h

Your "Altman's Eyes" are too Human and Af'fected. Not nearly as ZioSATANist Evile as iRL

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7thSignSoul
1h

What i read following this vid

Perfect segue to tangible effects on the next generation of the evil perpetuated by this

ZioSATANist Wealth$$upremacy Dystopia <~ GAZA GREAT MINDS

https://gazagreatminds.substack.com/p/the-colors-they-chose-the-childhood

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