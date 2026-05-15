New Podcast/Painting Video: AI, Weaponized Robots, And The Ethics Of Porn
Our best one yet! Available on video or audio.
Caitlin and Tim discuss AI, Israel’s threat to sue the New York Times, militarized robots, and the ethics of watching porn. Caitlin paints Sam Altman.
This podcast is available on all major podcasting platforms. Please let us know if yours doesn’t carry it.
Please send us your questions, comments and feedback so we can respond to them in our next podcast.
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Your "Altman's Eyes" are too Human and Af'fected. Not nearly as ZioSATANist Evile as iRL
What i read following this vid
Perfect segue to tangible effects on the next generation of the evil perpetuated by this
ZioSATANist Wealth$$upremacy Dystopia <~ GAZA GREAT MINDS
https://gazagreatminds.substack.com/p/the-colors-they-chose-the-childhood