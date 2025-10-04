Caitlin’s Newsletter

Yvonne Zarowny
3h

I simply am having a difficult time grasping the level of depravity a state needs to sink to spray anyone with skunk water (basically potty soup - complete with infectious diseases.

What is the mindset of nation state which would do such a thing?

Particularly when the people you are spraying are just trying to get supplies to a starving population under seige?

The Zionist Israeli state has relinguished its 'right to exist' just like the Nazi states of Germany and Poland relinguished theirs.

The Christian Zionist fascist state of the USA has also religuished its right to exist.

It needs to be broken up before another deadly bloody civil war fully breaks out.

Juliana
3h

He also mentioned in that video that it looked like one of the Israeli boats accidentally sprayed themselves with skunk water. LOL

