One of the final videos that activist Greg Stoker sent out from the Global Sumud Flotilla before being abducted was this awesome clip where he’s having a cigarette while the IDF sprays the boats with skunk water, and I just had to paint it.
I simply am having a difficult time grasping the level of depravity a state needs to sink to spray anyone with skunk water (basically potty soup - complete with infectious diseases.
What is the mindset of nation state which would do such a thing?
Particularly when the people you are spraying are just trying to get supplies to a starving population under seige?
The Zionist Israeli state has relinguished its 'right to exist' just like the Nazi states of Germany and Poland relinguished theirs.
The Christian Zionist fascist state of the USA has also religuished its right to exist.
It needs to be broken up before another deadly bloody civil war fully breaks out.
He also mentioned in that video that it looked like one of the Israeli boats accidentally sprayed themselves with skunk water. LOL