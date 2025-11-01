Painted Roger Waters in the middle of a furious tirade against the evils of the empire. Thinking of calling it “The Most Vindicated Man On Earth” or “You Shoulda Listened To Me, Thom”.

Waters was aggressively smeared for his peace activism and support for Palestinian rights for years before the Gaza holocaust proved him right about everything, and now artists everywhere are wishing they’d listened to him from the beginning.

Normally vindication is supposed to taste sweet, but having history prove you right in some of the worst ways imaginable probably just feels cold and lonely.

Oil on canvas.

