I’ve done a new painting based on a photo by Palestinian reporter Moaz Abutaha.
Never Forget What They Did To Gaza
Oil on canvas.
____________________
Caitlin’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. Click here for links for my mailing list, social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.
Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2
Amazing. As heart rending as the testimony of Gazan medical personnel.
After watching the UN testimony of trauma surgeon Dr. Feroze Sidwa that over half of Gazan children are suicidal, I am ready to concede that these scumbag Israelis may actually be vampires. Then, watching the anguish of the Palestinian representative and the insouciance of the vampiric Israeli rep, I became even more thoroughly convinced. And Norman Finkelstein does describe it as a Satanic state.
I refuse to share human genes with these pieces of rubbish. Silver bullets anyone?
Art will live on. This is a permanent record. Thank you.