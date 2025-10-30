Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
13h

Wanted for Crimes Against Humanity. Great painting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DMarlene's avatar
DMarlene
13h

There are a select few who represent how terrible this world has become. He's a member of that group.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture