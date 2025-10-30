The other day I read an article about how Peter Thiel has been going around giving strange speeches in which he speculates about who the Antichrist might be and what signs we should look for to spot him if he shows up, and all I could think of was that I Think You Should Leave skit where Tim Robinson is dressed in a hot dog costume next to a hot dog car that had just crashed through someone’s wall saying “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this!”

It’s like the Pope going around telling everyone he’s looking for the head of the Catholic Church.

Peter Thiel is one of the creepiest people alive. A notoriously nasty and vindictive billionaire, Thiel is a leading architect of the modern imperial surveillance state. His CIA-backed company Palantir has intimate ties to both the US intelligence cartel and to Israel, playing a crucial role in both the US empire’s sprawling surveillance network and Israeli atrocities against Palestinians. The Trump administration has alarmed even the mildest empire critics with its efforts to bring the nation much further under Palantir’s information monitoring umbrella.

There was a very informative moment last year when Thiel was asked by Piers Morgan whether he agreed with the large sector of the public who viewed the shooter of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson as a hero.

Thiel paused for a long time, and then stuttered for a long time, and then eventually got out the words, “It’s, I don’t know what, what to say? I, I think I still think you have, you should try to make an argument. And I, I think this is, this is you should, you know, there may be things wrong with our health care system, but you have, you have to make an argument, and you have to try to find a way to convince people and and change, change it by by that, and this is, you know, this is not going to work.”

They know. The plutocrats are acutely aware that we can get rid of them whenever we want and end the system which empowers them. They think about it a whole lot more than most of us do. It’s never too far from their thoughts. They know there are a lot more of us than there are of them, and that their abuse ends whenever we decide we’ve had enough.

