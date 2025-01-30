I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

This month’s cover illustrates the moment when journalist Sam Husseini was forcibly carried out of Antony Blinken’s final press conference as Secretary of State, all for attempting to interrogate Blinken on his role in the genocide of Gaza. This is one of many escalating attacks on journalists around the western empire, including the jailing of pro-Palestinian journalist Ali Abunimah in Switzerland (p3).

(Probably worth mentioning that Amazon has once again censored the last issue of JOHNSTONE which features Luigi Mangione on the cover. They published it, then removed it, then restored it, now the links to it are dead again. I’m working on it.)

INSIDE:

Another Journalist Arrested In Another Western Nation For Wrongthink About Israel … 3

2025 Is Off To A Wild Start … 5

Humanity Must Awaken From The Dream Of Separation … 8

All Of Western Civilization Owns This Genocide … 10

The Empire Burns The Middle East While US Homelessness Surges … 12

Happy New Year. Our Society Is Every Bit As Diseased As You Suspect It Is. … 14

Awakening From The Empire Propaganda Begins With One Small Act Of Heresy … 16

We Live In A Nightmare … 18

There Is No Need To Wait For Revolution Or Paradise … 20

Meditations On Bono Receiving The Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Joe Biden … 22

The Biden Administration Declares That A Genocide Is Happening… In Sudan … 24

If They Don’t Believe They’re Enemies, Why Should You? … 26

31 Surefire Ways To Make Me Lose Interest In Your Thoughts About The World … 28

It’s Not The Responsibility Of The Global South To Bring Down The Empire. It’s Ours. … 30

How To Be Happy In A Genocidal Dystopia On A Dying World … 32

Amazon Is Censoring My Most Recent Magazine Issue … 34

Finally Seeing Movement Toward A Gaza Ceasefire As Biden Moves Out Of The Way … 36

Thoughts On The Ceasefire Deal … 38

None Of These War Criminals Will Face Justice While The US Empire Exists … 40

You Are Not Powerless, Because You Don’t Stand Alone … 42

It’s Not That Trump Is Good, It’s That Biden Was Just That Bad … 44

Donald Trump Is The Empire Unmasked … 46

Bat Shit Insane Religious Fanaticism Is A Requirement For US Empire Managers … 48

One More Dead Palestinian Kid … 51

The Worst Thing About The Gaza Holocaust Is Knowing It Will Happen Again … 52

In The Thick Of It … 54

Trump Reveals Plan For The Ethnic Cleansing Of Gaza … 56

Only Pathetic Bootlickers Spend Their Energy Criticizing China … 58

Jordan And Egypt Snub Trump’s Ethnic Cleansing Plan … 60

