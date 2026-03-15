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Davina's avatar
Davina
4h

The crazy part is that they are defending zionist jews that will ensure they are killed once their usefulness over, or perhaps, given the choice to become their slaves. Of course that depends how many Jewish zionist are still standing after all their enforced, and lied about wars are over, if they are ever over.

Truly admire your ability, Caitlin, to paint that ghastly egotistical narcissist without upheaving - or did you?

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Ron Stockton's avatar
Ron Stockton
3h

The lie they are starting to promote now is that the school bombing was a mistake - they were using outdated maps. It’s a lie. They targeted that school knowing it was full of children because that’s how terrorists work. And they did a double tap 40 minutes later when people were trying to save children or pull their bodies from the rubble. There has never been an evil like that of the USA/Israel.

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