Every month I publish a collection of my work called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new issue is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. This one is titled “They’re Going To Keep Lying About This War The Entire Time,” and features a painting of Donald Trump.

They lied about the girls’ school being struck by an Iranian missile. They lied about nuclear weapons. They lied about tens of thousands of protesters being killed. They lied that this war is about women’s rights. They lied that this war is about bringing freedom and democracy to the Iranian people.

They’ve been lying since before this war started, and they’re going to keep lying every day until it’s over. Don’t believe anything they say. Don’t trust anyone who sides with these lying warmongers. Don’t trust any of them ever again.

Their murderousness is showing you the true nature of the US empire. Their lies are unmasking the true face of the people who rule our world. They are telling you who they are.

Believe them.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

As with all my work, everything contained in this magazine is free to reuse, reproduce or republish in any way.

CONTENTS:

Political Maturity Is Realizing The Commies Were Correct … 3

The US Keeps Openly Admitting It Deliberately Caused The Iran Protests … 5

The Plutocrats Who Rule Our World Aren’t Even Enjoying Themselves … 8

If You Think Our Rulers Do Bad Things In Secret, Wait Til You See What They Do Out In The Open … 10

In Australia The Police Beat You Up For Opposing Genocide … 11

Our Leaders Couldn’t Fix Our Problems If They Wanted To (And They Don’t Want To) … 14

More Shockingly Honest Confessions From The Empire Managers … 16

The Ticking Time Bomb Looming Over Gaza, And Other Notes … 18

Democrats Aren’t Resisting Trump’s Iran War Because They Secretly Support It … 21

It’s Very Possible To Be Both Happy And Well-Informed … 23

Tell Iranian And Cuban Diaspora Warmongers To Shut The Fuck Up … 25

We Deserve Better War Propaganda … 26

If You Think The US Wants To Bring Democracy To Iran, Watch What They’re Currently Doing To Iraq … 27

No Bro This War Will Be Completely Different, Bro … 29

If Iran Kills US Troops, The Blame Rests Solely On The US And Israel … 30

Fuck Everyone Who Made This War Possible … 33

US Calls Iranian Retaliatory Strikes “Unprovoked”, And Other Notes … 35

If Westerners Could Wrap Their Minds Around What War Really Is … 38

Iran Is Morally Superior To The United States … 40

The US War Machine Is Run By Deranged Armageddon Cultists … 42

This Is Even Dumber And Crazier Than The Iraq War … 44

The US Soldiers Killed In This War Were Not Heroes, And Other Notes … 45

It Is Not Okay For Grown Adults To Believe Infantile Fairy Tales About Iran … 48

Opposing “Both Sides” In This War Is Crazy Imperialist Nonsense, And Other Notes … 49

We Are The Villains In This Story … 52

They Lied About The School Bombing In Iran, And They’re Going To Keep On Lying … 54

Israel And Its Supporters Are Causing Attacks On Jewish Institutions … 58

Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.

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