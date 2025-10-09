The new edition of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

This month’s issue features a painting of Global Sumud Flotilla activist Greg Stoker calmly enjoying a smoke while the IDF was spraying the boats with skunk water in preparation to kidnap them.

My favorite thing about the Gaza flotilla activism we’ve been seeing is that it’s a glaring reminder that ordinary people really can just go up against the machine, and that the more there are the harder it is to stop them. It took Israel more than a day to abduct all the activists on the largest wave of boats because there were so many of them. A significantly greater number would probably have seen some ships land on the Gaza shore.

Everything about our society is geared toward stopping us from noticing this dynamic. Our education systems, our political systems, our media, our online information. Religions that have been around for thousands of years because the powerful endorsed and promulgated them are full of passages extolling the virtues of obedience, poverty, meekness, and rendering unto Caesar what is Caesar’s. From the moment we are born our heads are filled with stories about why it’s good and right to consent to the status quo and why it would be wrong to take back what has been stolen from us by a predatory ruling class.

This is why we’re always inundated with messaging about the importance of civility and politeness any time people realize that they can simply confront corrupt officials in restaurants or at their homes to push for what they want. The managers of the oligarchic empire which rules over us are terrified that we will one day notice that there are a whole lot more of us than there are of them, and that there’s really nothing they could do to stop us if we decided to replace them with a system which benefits ordinary people instead of an elite few.

Sorry this issue is late getting out; we tried to publish one with a painting of Charlie Kirk on the cover under the title “All Mainstream American Pundits Are Evil Scumbags”, but Kindle Direct Publishing blocked it and suspended our account because it was deemed offensive. I like this one better anyway.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

CONTENTS:

Israel Droned Flotilla Activists And Then Abused Greta Thunberg … 3

Secretary Of War … 5

Thoughts On The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk … 6

Opposing An Ongoing Genocide Requires No Justification … 7

The Word “Terrorist” Becomes More And More Of A Joke By The Day … 8

They Just Bombed Greta Thunberg’s Boat … 10

Westerners Have A Moral Responsibility To Help Curb The Empire’s Abuses … 12

Some Days There’s Just Too Much Israeli Psychopathy To Write About … 14

ALL Mainstream American Political Pundits Are Evil Scumbags … 17

They Lowered The McDonald’s Flag Half-Mast At Guantanamo … 20

Trump Promotes A “Charlie Kirk Act” To Establish A Ministry Of Truth … 22

Celebrities Should Have Been Calling Out The Gaza Holocaust This Entire Time … 24

Trump Administration Rushes To Kill Free Speech In Response To Kirk Assassination … 26

Israel Is Committing Genocide. This Is A Fact, Not An Opinion. … 29

Assaults On Free Speech Go Into Hyperdrive After Charlie Kirk Killing … 31

Bernie Sanders Is A Ghoulish Zionist … 33

Netanyahu Keeps Making Statements Saying Israel Didn’t Kill Charlie Kirk … 35

Imagine There Was A Violent Cult Committing Atrocities With Impunity … 37

“Recognizing” The Rubble Of Palestine … 38

More Attacks On The Gaza Aid Flotilla, And Other Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix … 40

The Two-State Solution Is A Western Liberal Fairy Tale … 42

The Real Violent Extremists Are The Freaks Who Run The US Empire … 43

The World Doesn’t Hate Jews, The World Hates Israel … 44

Trump Tyranny, Digital IDs, And Other Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix … 46

The Single Dumbest Conspiracy Theory In The Entire World … 48

Expect A Huge Fuss About The October 7 Anniversary As The World Turns Against Israel … 50

The Trumpanyahu “Peace” Plan, And Other Notes … 51

On The Manchester Synagogue Attack … 54

How Many Palestinian Lives Would It Take To Equal One Western Life? And Other Notes … 56



