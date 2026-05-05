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Caitlin’s Newsletter

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
2h

Well done for publishing and saying - Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
1h

I'll republish the comment below, as it would seem readers are *continuing* to repeat the "Zionist" meme. The "Zionist" meme is an indoctrination method induced by major media agency and stylized by psyop operatives such as Rand Corporation. >>> Definition: Zionist: The London Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Chicago Mercantile. These are *THE* driving forces behind ALL commercial valuation and trade processes in the world.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (as part of CME Group) is the world's leading derivatives marketplace, allowing participants to buy and sell futures and options on commodities, interest rates, stock indices, and currencies. The Bank(s) for International Settlement, World Bank, IMF conglomerate, Rothschild Bank group, and Federal Reserve, control *all derivatives markets* futures options, and bond issues world wide.

Civilians continue to blather the term “Zionist* - and allow Corporate Charters to enslave their lives and freedoms. It's the Corporate System, folks. CORPORATE SYSTEM...

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