The new issue of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. This one is titled “The Empire Can No Longer Hide Its Ugly Nature” and features a painting of Trump’s odious secretary of state/acting national security advisor Marco Rubio.

As the US ramps up its aggressions against Iran and Cuba under the supervision of psychopathic empire managers like Rubio, more and more eyes are opening to the depraved nature of the imperial power structure.

It used to be challenging to help westerners recognize the truth that we are ruled by monsters and everything we learned in school about our nation and our world is a lie. Now it’s just becoming the mainstream normie understanding as people see more and more evidence of the empire’s savagery all around them. There’s only so many atrocities you can witness on your social media feed before reality begins to dawn and free your mind from the propaganda-induced trance it was groomed into.

The empire couldn’t hide its ugly face forever.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

As with all my work, everything contained in this magazine is free to reuse, reproduce or republish in any way.

CONTENTS:

The Empire Is Losing Its Ability To Hide Its Ugly Nature … 4

My Enemies Are Not In Iran … 6

This Is What It Looks Like When You Give Zionists Everything They Want … 7

Iran Is Forcing The World To Care About US-Israeli Warmongering … 8

The Warmongers Will Never Admit They Were Wrong And Will Never Learn From Their Mistakes … 10

You Can’t Make People Cheer For Your Wars After Committing A Live-Streamed Genocide, And Other Notes … 12

It’s Unethical To Have Sympathy For Israelis, And Other Notes … 15

The Only Worthwhile Western Culture Is That Which Opposes The Western Empire … 17

The Problem Isn’t “Kings”, The Problem Is US Presidents … 19

“Israel Has A Right To Exist” Is Psychopathic Bullshit … 20

If You’d Only Oppose The Iran War When There’s Boots On The Ground, You’re A Scumbag … 22

The US-Israel Alliance Exists To Fix The Problems Created By Its Existence … 24

The More Murderous Israel Gets, The More We Hear About “Antisemitism” … 26

Growing Up Means Realizing That None Of The Worst Villains Are In Prison … 28

There Are No Good Zionists, And Other Notes … 30

Experts Warned For Years That A War With Iran Would Happen This Way … 33

The Mass Media Are Evil But They’re Also Really Dumb, And Other Notes … 35

Anti-Imperialists Want To Improve The World; Liberals Just Want To Feel Good About Themselves … 38

US Troops Need To Start Disobeying Orders In Iran, And Other Notes … 40

The Empire Backs Down, For Now … 42

The World Can Have Peace Or Israel, But Not Both … 44

Nobody’s “Obsessed” With Israel — It’s Just A Uniquely Horrible Country … 46

Despise Israel AND The Entire Western Empire … 48

I Hope The US Loses And The Empire Collapses, And Other Notes … 49

They Always Tell You Why The Empire Uses Violence, But Never Why Its Enemies Do … 51

The Number Of Dead Iranian Protesters Keeps Changing Because It’s A Fictional Story … 53

We Should Not Fear The Tyrants; The Tyrants Should Fear Us … 55

Nothing About This Dystopia Feels Natural … 57

Biden Official: Biden Was Preparing To Bomb Iran If Re-Elected … 59

Manipulators Understand That Narrative Control Is Everything … 61

Israel Apologists Lie About Their Feelings And Beliefs, And Other Notes … 63

Australia’s “Antisemitism Envoy” Makes It Clear That Israel’s Critics Are The Real Target … 66

Three Recent Examples Of AI Being Used For Empire Propaganda … 72

Our Rulers Take So Very Much And Give Us So Very Little … 75

Protest Laws Should Be Viewed As Efforts To Ban Criticism Of Israel … 77

Every Israel-Palestine Debate In A Nutshell … 79

Dissecting An “Antisemitism” Psyop … 80

Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.

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