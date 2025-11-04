The new edition of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

Life under the empire is getting more and more dystopian. Everyone’s getting dumber, sicker, lonelier, and less happy, and our rulers are offering us no solutions besides vapid distraction while our light fades and the planet dies. Capitalism has placed all its chips on generative AI which is killing off our creativity and intellect while our governments salami slice away our freedoms with ever increasing censorship, surveillance, and imperial narrative control.

This month’s issue features a painting of Peter Thiel, who last year accidentally gave us a sorely-needed reminder that our rulers are terrified that we might one day use the power of our numbers to overthrow their tyrannical tech dystopia with the way he paused and stammered during an interview when asked about members of the public using violence against the American plutocracy.

Asked by Piers Morgan whether he agreed with the public making a hero out of Luigi Mangione for allegedly assassinating health insurance CEO Brian Thompson, Thiel paused for a very, VERY long time before saying, “It’s, I don’t know what, what to say? I, I think I still think you have, you should try to make an argument. And I, I think this is, this is you should, you know, there may be things wrong with our health care system, but you have, you have to make an argument, and you have to try to find a way to convince people and and change, change it by by that, and this is, you know, this is not going to work.”

Our rulers are acutely aware that we don’t need to put up with their rule if we don’t want to. They know we can use the power of our numbers to force revolutionary change whenever we want. Here’s hoping the rest of us start getting as urgently aware of this as they are.

CONTENTS:

They Really Think They’ll Be Able To Propagandize The World Into Liking Israel Again … 3

Everything Before AND After October 7 Explains Why October 7 Happened … 5

Thoughts On The Ceasefire News … 6

Israeli Officials Are Openly Saying They Plan To Resume Attacks On Gaza … 7

They Seriously Expected Parades And Trophies For Pausing A Genocide — And Other Notes … 8

Trump Keeps Admitting That He Is Bought And Owned By The World’s Richest Israeli … 10

The Trumpanyahu Administration Is Already Sabotaging The Ceasefire … 13

The Onus Is On Israel And Its Allies To End The Genocide, Not Their Victims … 16

Israel Tortured And Sexually Humiliated Greta Thunberg … 17

The West’s Dehumanization Of Arabs Is Completely Unforgivable … 20

Israel Foreign Ministry Falsely Claims Palestinians Tore Apart A Beached Whale … 21

They Said The Massacres Would Stop When The Hostages Were Released. They Haven’t Stopped. … 23

Israel Flipped Out And Killed 45 Palestinians After Running Over Their Own Bomb, And Other Notes … 24

US Politics Is Just Nonstop Fake Revolutions Now … 26

The Imperial Propaganda Machine Is Failing In Unprecedented Ways … 27

Zionists Push Islamophobia Because It’s Easier Than Getting People To Like Israel … 29

They Tell Us To Fear Muslims While The US Empire Terrorizes The World … 30

Guillotine Song … 31

Capitalism Is Shoving AI Down Our Throats Because It Can’t Give Us What We Actually Want … 32

You Believe The Mainstream Narrative? Of Course You Do, You’re Twelve … 33

It’s Just Wall-To-Wall News Stories About The US And Its Allies Abusing The World … 36

Notice Which Genocides You Are And Are Not Allowed To Oppose … 37

Americans Have No Idea Who Their Government Is Bombing, And Other Notes … 38

They Want You Relying On Artificial Intelligence So That You Will Lose Your Natural Intelligence … 40

How The Media Normally Report On A Mass Atrocity … 43

The Nastiest Warmongers Are Trump’s Biggest Fans Now … 44

They Tortured Lambs In The West Bank … 45

