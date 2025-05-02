Caitlin’s Newsletter

Caitlin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gregor McIntosh's avatar
Gregor McIntosh
15h

Case in point, John Swinney saying that Kneecap shouldn’t perform in Glasgow because they had praised the Palestinian resistance!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim S's avatar
Jim S
15h

Thank You Caitlin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Caitlin Johnstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture