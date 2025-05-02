I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version. This month’s issue features a painting of Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil.

The empire’s war on free speech continues as a New Jersey judge rules that Khalil may take to the federal courts to fight the Trump administration’s efforts to deport him for criticizing the state of Israel. Khalil’s wife, a US citizen, gave birth to their son last week without her husband by her side after the Department of Homeland Security denied the family’s request to let him attend the birth.

Mahmoud Khalil has become the face of the western empire’s frenetic attempts to silence all criticism of Israel throughout the western world. I have said it before and I will say it here again: there is no greater threat to free speech in our society today than Israel and its western backers.

They Tell You The Houthis Attack Ships, But They Never Tell You Why … 3

Opposing The Gaza Holocaust Is Just The Basic, Bare Minimum Requirement To Not Suck As A Person … 5

Truth Is Antisemitism. Protest Is Terrorism. Dissent Is Russian Propaganda. … 7

Trump Shares Collateral Murder-Style Snuff Film On 15th Anniversary Of Collateral Murder … 9

Hamas Succeeded In Exposing The True Face Of The Empire … 11

Israel’s Innocent Oopsie-Poopsie Medical Massacre Mistake … 13

The Backlash Against Israel’s Western-Backed Crimes Will Fuel The Far Right … 15

Expect Them To Lie About China Just Like They Lied About Gaza … 17

On AI And Consciousness … 19

It’s Crazy And Evil To Support Israel’s Atrocities Because You Think God Wants You To … 22

Every Day The Gaza Holocaust Continues, The Empire Tells The Truth About Itself … 24

Saying It’s Antisemitic To Oppose Genocide Is Like Saying It’s Anti-Catholic To Oppose Pedophilia … 26

“Israel Has A Right To Defend Itself” Is A Genocidal Slogan … 28

Candles … 30

The US Just Massacred Civilians In Yemen Without Even Claiming They’re Military Targets … 32

Trump Supporters Don’t Understand Free Speech … 34

“I Want A Death That The World Will Hear” — Journalist Assassinated By Israel For Telling The Truth … 36

The Pope Has Died, And The Palestinian People Have Lost An Important Advocate … 38

If October 7 Justifies The Gaza Genocide, What Acts Of Violence Will The Gaza Genocide Justify? … 40

Not Taking A Position On Gaza IS Taking A Position On Gaza … 42

The 21st Century Human Is Called Upon To Awaken Both Outwardly And Inwardly … 44

Zionism Is The Single Greatest Threat To Free Speech In The Western World Today … 46

Nobody Say “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” … 48

All The Worst Evils Are Happening Right Out In The Open … 50

We Are Trapped In A Dystopia That Is Ruled By Lunatics … 52

It’s Always About The System … 55

Biden Never Pushed For A Ceasefire In Gaza … 57

Israel’s Backers Keep Whining That They’re Losing Control Of The Narrative … 59

