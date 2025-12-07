The new edition of JOHNSTONE is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

As the US murder machine ramps up for yet another war of aggression against yet another oil-rich nation in Venezuela, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has been trying to meme his way out of a major scandal after he was exposed as having authorized the “double-tap” murder of men who survived a US missile strike on a boat in the Caribbean.

In mockery of the uproar over the news, Hegseth posted a meme on Twitter featuring an AI-generated image of the children’s book character Franklin the Turtle with the caption “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists”. The phrase “narco terrorists” is the slogan the Trump administration has come up with to justify its extrajudicial executions of alleged drug traffickers which it has been using as a pretense to amass a major military presence in the waters near Venezuela.

I personally am glad the US has swapped out the name Department of Defense for the far more honest name Department of War. When was the last time the American military was used to defend the United States? It never happens. Call it what it is. Only thing more honest would be to call it the Department of Perpetual War.

You can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or a pay-what-you-feel digital copy by clicking here.

Other paperback editions of JOHNSTONE can be purchased by clicking here. Other digital editions can be downloaded by clicking here.

You can also get a subscription to the digital versions which will be sent to your inbox every month by clicking here.

CONTENTS:

Cheney Should Have Died Alone In A Cage … 4

Israel Is Still Starving Gaza, And Other Notes … 5

It Is Easy To Miss The Cloud Reflections … 8

Things Are Shitty Because We Are Ruled By People Who Want Things To Be Shitty … 9

Artificial Intelligence Is Making Everything Dumber … 11

The US Empire Keeps Getting Creepier … 14

Israel Constantly Stretches The Ceasefire Rules Because That’s What Israelis Do … 15

This Is All Our Rulers Are Offering Us … 18

Sometimes The Media Ignoring A Major Story Becomes The Story — And Other Notes … 19

The Difference Between The US Empire And The British Empire … 21

The Media Focus On Epstein’s Ties To Trump And Ignore His Ties To Israel … 22

AI Companies Are Encouraging Users To Believe Chatbots Are People, And It’s Insanely Creepy … 23

The Empire Only De-Escalates In One Area So It Can Escalate In Another, And Other Notes … 26

There Are No Easy Fights In The Struggle Against The Empire … 28

On The Rapidly Spreading Delusion That AI Chatbots Are Conscious … 29

In Capitalism They Tell You To Become The Hammer If You Don’t Like Being The Nail … 30

Treasure … 31

Zionists Are Freaking Out About Losing Control Of The Narrative … 32

Capitalism Is The Best It’s Ever Been! … 35

Nobody’s Coming To Humanity’s Rescue; We’ve Got To Save Ourselves … 36

Israel Moved Gaza’s Yellow Line And Then Shelled Palestinians For Being On The Wrong Side … 38

You Don’t Hate The Mass Media Enough … 40

A Note Of Gratitude And Appreciation … 42

Don’t Let The Empire Gaslight You Into Believing You Are Powerless … 43

It’s Getting Harder And Harder To Preserve Our Mental Sovereignty … 45

US Regime Change Interventionism Is Reliably Disastrous, And Other Notes … 47

The Craziest Thing In The World Is That We Could End Poverty, But We Don’t … 49

World’s Most Tyrannical Government Wants To Free Venezuela From Tyranny … 51

Sorry If This Is Antisemitic But I Think It’s Wrong To Train Dogs To Rape Prisoners … 52

On Becoming The First Species To Go Extinct From Politeness … 53

Sudan, Venezuela, And Other Notes … 55

Again, you can get a paperback copy of this issue by clicking here, or click here for a digital pay-what-you-feel copy.

_________________

My work is entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece here are some options where you can toss some money into my tip jar if you want to. The best way to make sure you see everything I write is to get on my free mailing list. Click here for links for my social media, books, merch, and audio/video versions of each article. All my work is free to bootleg and use in any way, shape or form; republish it, translate it, use it on merchandise; whatever you want. All works co-authored with my husband Tim Foley.

Bitcoin donations: 1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2