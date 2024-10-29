I publish my work in print form every month in a collection called JOHNSTONE magazine. The new edition is now available to order in print or download as a pay-what-you-want e-book version.

This month’s issue of JOHNSTONE is titled “We’re The Terrorists”, featuring a painting of the final moments of Sha’ban al-Dalou, a 19 year-old software engineering student who was burned alive in his hospital bed by Israeli forces.

The nightmare in Gaza and Lebanon continues to unfold, all justified by the narrative that Israel is fighting “terrorists”.

Who are the terrorists, you might ask? Why, the terrorists are groups which have been designated as such by the very governments who are supplying the bombs. “Terrorist organization” is a completely arbitrary designation which is used as a tool of western narrative control to justify war and militarism. In effect it just means “disobedient population who need bombs dropped on them”.

Israel is burning people alive in Gaza. An open letter to President Biden from 99 US healthcare workers who volunteered in Gaza contains a quote from Dr Mark Perlmutter, “Gaza was the first time I held a baby’s brains in my hand. The first of many.”

We’re the terrorists. We are. The word “terrorist” won’t have any meaning or relevance until it applies first and foremost to the giant globe-spanning power structure that is inflicting this nightmare upon our species.

INSIDE

The Media When IDF Soldiers Get Killed Vs When A Hospital Patient Is Burned Alive In Gaza … 3 I Have Seen The Insides Of Too Many Dead Kids … 5 We’re The Fucking Terrorists … 6 McGenocide … 8 Good Westerners Don’t Start Off Hating Israel, But Truth Eventually Leads Them There … 10 The Toilet Paper Dome … 12 The Middle East Is Always At War Because The West Keeps Pushing It That Way … 14 These Are US Wars. These Are Biden’s Wars. … 16 The Western Media Helped Create These Horrors In The Middle East … 18 Never Let Your Government Tell You Who Your Enemies Are … 20 My Enemy Is Not Iran. My Enemy Is The Western Empire. … 22 Meta Is Aggressively Censoring Criticism Of US-Israeli Warmongering … 25 On This Day In Particular … 28 Australian Officials Push Authoritarian Crackdown On Pro-Hezbollah Speech … 30 “Never Again!” Cried The Israeli While Doing It Again … 33 Slaughter In Gaza And Lebanon As War With Iran Approaches … 36 Israeli Snipers Routinely, Deliberately Shoot Palestinian Kids In The Head … 38 Israel Jails US Journalist, Fires On UN Peacekeepers, Bombs Beirut, Kills More Kids, Etc … 40 It’s So, So Bad, And It’s About To Get A Whole Lot Worse … 42 We Must Purge Genocide From The Marrow Of Our Bones … 44 Opposing The Western War Machine Is The Most Important Thing You Can Do … 46 Israel’s Motto Is “We Can Have Peace Tomorrow If We Just Kill A Few More People Today” … 48 Another Phony Biden PR Stunt About Humanitarian Aid In Gaza … 50 More Authoritarian Crackdowns On Speech That’s Critical Of Israel … 53 We’re Basically Being Asked To Believe That The Palestinians Are Genociding Themselves … 56 You’re Not Crazy. This Genocidal Dystopia Is Crazy. … 58 What’s Happening In Northern Gaza Proves Israel Lied About Everything … 60 This Mass Atrocity Is Made Possible By The Systematic Dehumanization Of Palestinians … 62 We Really Are The Bad Guys And This Really Is The Evil Empire … 64 When The Holocaust Returned It Came Denouncing Anti-Semitism And Wearing A Star Of David … 66 Israel Continues Its War On Journalism … 68 The Only Good Thing About This Nightmare Is That It’s Exposing The Monsters For Who They Are … 70 Lying Western Press Scramble To Frame Israel’s Attack On Iran As Self-Defense … 72 Gaza WILL Get Worse Under Trump. It’ll Also Get Worse Under Harris. … 74 On Gaza And Feelings Of Powerlessness … 77

